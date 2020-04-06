89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) have received an average broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $55.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.92) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given 89bio an industry rank of 29 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get 89bio alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ETNB shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on 89bio in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of 89bio in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on 89bio in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on 89bio in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in 89bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,108,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 89bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,202,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in 89bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,573,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in 89bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,140,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 89bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,473,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ETNB traded down $2.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.40. 55,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.74. 89bio has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.25.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($2.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($1.62). Equities analysts forecast that 89bio will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate, BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 that is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 89bio (ETNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.