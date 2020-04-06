Analysts Anticipate GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) to Announce $0.43 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for GasLog Partners LP Unit’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.42. GasLog Partners LP Unit also posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that GasLog Partners LP Unit will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $1.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GasLog Partners LP Unit.

Get GasLog Partners LP Unit alerts:

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The shipping company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($2.86). GasLog Partners LP Unit had a positive return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $96.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on GLOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Evercore ISI downgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley lowered shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. GasLog Partners LP Unit has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.21.

NYSE GLOP traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,827. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 60,138.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 203,607 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 203,269 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,505 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,374,000 after acquiring an additional 147,505 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 454,895 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,115,000 after purchasing an additional 122,831 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in GasLog Partners LP Unit in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,839,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 505.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,856 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 53,307 shares in the last quarter. 37.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GasLog Partners LP Unit

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GasLog Partners LP Unit (GLOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.