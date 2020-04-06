Analysts Anticipate United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Will Post Earnings of $3.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.20 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for United Rentals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.79 and the highest is $3.81. United Rentals reported earnings per share of $3.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full-year earnings of $19.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.40 to $21.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $20.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.02 to $21.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.38. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas cut United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.17.

Shares of URI traded down $5.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.07. 2,358,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,687,455. United Rentals has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $170.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.96 and a 200-day moving average of $138.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

In other United Rentals news, Director Shiv Singh acquired 600 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.53 per share, for a total transaction of $53,118.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,421.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,253,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 778.3% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

