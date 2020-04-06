ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NLY. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Shares of NYSE:NLY traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.25. 24,391,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,971,338. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.92.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 57.11%. The firm had revenue of $454.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 246.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

