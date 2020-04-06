Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. National Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of RKDA traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.99. The company had a trading volume of 224,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,904. The company has a market capitalization of $24.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of -1.36. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.73.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 272.38% and a negative net margin of 2,463.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arcadia Biosciences will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits.

