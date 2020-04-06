At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Buckingham Research reissued an underperform rating and set a $4.75 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of At Home Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of At Home Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim cut shares of At Home Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on At Home Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.97.

Shares of NYSE:HOME traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,903,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,752,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.93. At Home Group has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $24.81.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $397.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.75 million. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 15.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that At Home Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 518,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,217,316.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in At Home Group by 11,283.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in At Home Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in At Home Group by 351.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 8,410 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in At Home Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in At Home Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

