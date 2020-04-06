At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

HOME has been the subject of a number of other reports. Buckingham Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.75 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. William Blair downgraded At Home Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on At Home Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on At Home Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on At Home Group from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.97.

Get At Home Group alerts:

HOME stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,903,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,752,782. At Home Group has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $24.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.74.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $397.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that At Home Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other At Home Group news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 518,007 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,217,316.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in At Home Group in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of At Home Group by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 333,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 250,842 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of At Home Group by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 330,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of At Home Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after buying an additional 26,612 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of At Home Group by 51.3% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 101,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 34,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.