ATLANT (ATL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $61.00

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded up 11.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. ATLANT has a total market capitalization of $979,117.86 and $61.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATLANT token can currently be bought for $0.0181 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx and Exrates. Over the last seven days, ATLANT has traded up 33.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ATLANT alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014684 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $175.85 or 0.02574330 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 114.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00200637 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00047497 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000643 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033668 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ATLANT Profile

ATLANT’s launch date was July 29th, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. ATLANT’s official message board is medium.com/@atlantio . ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ATLANT is atlant.io

Buying and Selling ATLANT

ATLANT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Exrates, YoBit and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATLANT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATLANT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ATLANT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATLANT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.