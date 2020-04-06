B. Riley Trims Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Target Price to $4.00

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Galectin Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

GALT traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.75. 10,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,846. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.00. Galectin Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $98.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.52.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 37.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 20,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

