Bank of America Cuts TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target to $88.00

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TEL. ValuEngine upgraded TE Connectivity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TE Connectivity from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks reissued a hold rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.14.

Shares of NYSE TEL traded up $6.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.92. 76,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,370,085. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $101.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.46.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $944,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,991.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 463,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,424,000 after purchasing an additional 284,192 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 67,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,610,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $703,000. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

