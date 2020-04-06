Barclays Reaffirms Buy Rating for Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

Barclays reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) in a report issued on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $56.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LW. Bank of America cut Lamb Weston from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lamb Weston from to and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Lamb Weston from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lamb Weston from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.86.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,394. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $96.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.62 and a 200 day moving average of $80.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $937.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.62 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 342.27% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In other news, CFO Robert Mcnutt sold 8,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $793,075.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,390,923.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total value of $552,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,789 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 121,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,417,000 after buying an additional 34,327 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 474,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,813,000 after buying an additional 188,285 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 298,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,682,000 after buying an additional 134,264 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 150.3% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 43,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after buying an additional 26,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,186,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,114,000 after purchasing an additional 28,740 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

