Bezant Price Hits $0.0043 on Major Exchanges (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Bezant token can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Fatbtc, Hotbit and IDEX. Bezant has a market capitalization of $2.98 million and $106,391.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bezant has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014662 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $176.38 or 0.02577932 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 115% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00200912 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00047578 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000645 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033668 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Bezant

Bezant’s launch date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 689,675,628 tokens. The official website for Bezant is bezant.io . The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bezant

Bezant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bibox, IDEX, Fatbtc and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

