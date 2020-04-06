Bill.com (NASDAQ:RVMD) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bill.com (NASDAQ:RVMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RVMD. Cowen began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bill.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Shares of RVMD stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.69. 170,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,338. Bill.com has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $37.08.

In other Bill.com news, insider James E. Flynn acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.05 per share, with a total value of $17,430,000.00.

About Bill.com

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.