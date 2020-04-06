Bloom (BLT) Hits Market Cap of $1.18 Million

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Bloom token can currently be purchased for $0.0219 or 0.00000321 BTC on major exchanges including AirSwap, Bibox, IDEX and Upbit. During the last week, Bloom has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. Bloom has a market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $972.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014662 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.38 or 0.02577932 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 115% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00200912 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00047578 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000645 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033668 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Bloom

Bloom’s genesis date was November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,642,697 tokens. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bloom’s official website is hellobloom.io . Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bloom

Bloom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), AirSwap, Bibox, TOPBTC, Upbit, IDEX and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

