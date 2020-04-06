BMO Capital Markets Lowers Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $27.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $60.00.

MBUU has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Malibu Boats from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Malibu Boats from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Malibu Boats from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $55.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.63.

Malibu Boats stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,522. Malibu Boats has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $52.13. The firm has a market cap of $385.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.38.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 39.76%. The company had revenue of $180.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 12.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 15,993 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at $2,648,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 34,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

