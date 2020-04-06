Brokerages Anticipate GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.22 Million

Wall Street analysts expect GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) to report $88.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for GasLog Partners LP Unit’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $81.00 million and the highest is $91.67 million. GasLog Partners LP Unit reported sales of $86.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that GasLog Partners LP Unit will report full-year sales of $343.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $323.00 million to $368.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $325.42 million, with estimates ranging from $299.86 million to $341.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GasLog Partners LP Unit.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The shipping company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($2.86). The company had revenue of $96.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.73 million. GasLog Partners LP Unit had a positive return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 12.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GLOP. Evercore ISI lowered GasLog Partners LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley lowered shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLOP. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,505 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after purchasing an additional 147,505 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 454,895 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,115,000 after buying an additional 122,831 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 60,138.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 203,607 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 203,269 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in the fourth quarter worth about $1,839,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,877 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 10,021 shares in the last quarter. 37.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLOP stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.04. The stock had a trading volume of 443,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,827. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.92. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $104.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.84.

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

