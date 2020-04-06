Brokerages Anticipate Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.39 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to announce $110.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $120.16 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $104.22 million. Golar LNG reported sales of $97.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full year sales of $428.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $404.35 million to $450.41 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $454.33 million, with estimates ranging from $386.79 million to $505.76 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Golar LNG.

Several brokerages have commented on GLNG. ValuEngine downgraded Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Golar LNG presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

NASDAQ GLNG traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,155,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,470. Golar LNG has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $21.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.81.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLNG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,468,173 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $120,418,000 after buying an additional 507,003 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,963,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,820,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,529,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,839,000. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

