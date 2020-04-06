Brokerages Anticipate Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.35. Hallmark Financial Services reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hallmark Financial Services.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hallmark Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of HALL traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.88. 133,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,989. Hallmark Financial Services has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $54.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 860.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. 66.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

