Brokerages Expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) to Announce $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) to post $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.75. Chart Industries reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $5.34. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $6.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $342.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.58 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 3.57%. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

GTLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.10.

GTLS stock traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.65. 560,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,114,170. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.60 million, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.63. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $93.75.

In other Chart Industries news, COO John Champion Vii Bishop bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,454 shares in the company, valued at $444,573.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 77,936.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 232,252 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,015,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,352,000 after purchasing an additional 35,593 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

