Brokerages Expect Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2020

Brokerages expect Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.43. Globus Medical reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $211.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

GMED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Globus Medical by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,294 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,490 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 91.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,464 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 41,379 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 22.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,430 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,175,000 after purchasing an additional 58,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth $398,000. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GMED stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,142,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,460. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $60.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.90.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globus Medical (GMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED)

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.