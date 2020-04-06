BTIG Research Trims Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Target Price to $3.00

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) had its price objective lowered by BTIG Research from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Geron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Geron from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Geron from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Geron from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.13.

Shares of GERN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.09. 53,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,960,309. Geron has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $2.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.93.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Geron had a negative net margin of 14,901.74% and a negative return on equity of 44.66%. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Geron will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Geron by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,473,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 117,423 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Geron by 736.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,133,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 998,055 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Geron by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 815,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 32,898 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Geron by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 366,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 158,597 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Geron by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 240,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 124,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

Geron Corporation, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. The company supports the clinical stage development of imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic myeloid malignancies.

