Canaccord Genuity Trims Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Target Price to $114.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity from $153.00 to $114.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Nevro in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Nevro from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nevro from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Nevro from $146.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $96.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.92.

NVRO traded up $7.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.30. The company had a trading volume of 24,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,212. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -29.88 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.49 and a 200-day moving average of $108.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 4.68. Nevro has a 1-year low of $54.00 and a 1-year high of $148.05.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $114.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.83 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a negative return on equity of 49.96%. Research analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 17,718 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $2,128,108.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Nevro by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nevro by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Nevro by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Nevro by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

