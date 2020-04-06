CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target Cut to $75.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its target price lowered by Cfra from $115.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KMX. Stephens reissued a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI began coverage on CarMax in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $112.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.61.

Get CarMax alerts:

NYSE:KMX traded up $4.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.41. 113,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,104,200. CarMax has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $103.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. CarMax had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total transaction of $2,862,508.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.