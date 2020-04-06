CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR.B) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR.B) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $4.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,447. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.73. CENTRAIS ELETRI/S has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $11.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

About CENTRAIS ELETRI/S

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, wind, and hydroelectric plants. As of December 31, 2018, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 44,221.05 megawatts; 105 thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 2,403 megawatts; and 2 nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

