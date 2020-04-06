CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR.B) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR.B) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $4.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,447. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.73. CENTRAIS ELETRI/S has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $11.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
About CENTRAIS ELETRI/S
