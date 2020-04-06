CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CENTRAIS ELETRI/S in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Get CENTRAIS ELETRI/S alerts:

Shares of NYSE EBR traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.13. The company had a trading volume of 737,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,938. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. CENTRAIS ELETRI/S has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $11.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average is $8.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBR. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 574,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after buying an additional 111,431 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 51,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 32,680 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in CENTRAIS ELETRI/S during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in CENTRAIS ELETRI/S during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in CENTRAIS ELETRI/S during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. 0.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CENTRAIS ELETRI/S

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, wind, and hydroelectric plants. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants and held interests in various other plants with a total installed capacity of 42,350 Megawatts (MW); 112 thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with an installed capacity of 2,646 MW; and 2 nuclear power plants with an installed capacity of 1,990 MW.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CENTRAIS ELETRI/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CENTRAIS ELETRI/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.