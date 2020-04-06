Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Centurylink from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.80 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James downgraded Centurylink from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Centurylink from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Centurylink from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Centurylink from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Centurylink presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.78.

Shares of NYSE:CTL traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.11. 13,571,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,579,325. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. Centurylink has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $15.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.92.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. Centurylink’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Centurylink will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.98%. Centurylink’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

In other news, CFO Indraneel Dev purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 773,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,965,577. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Bruce Hanks purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 102,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,091. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Centurylink by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Centurylink by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 207,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Centurylink by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 58,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Centurylink by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Centurylink by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

