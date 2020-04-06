Cfra Lowers Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to Strong Sell

Cfra lowered shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cfra currently has $11.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $28.00.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stephens raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.09.
Shares of SYF traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.38. 5,899,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,287,486. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.68. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $38.18.
In other Synchrony Financial news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $125,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,047.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,340,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,379,000 after purchasing an additional 87,889 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,133,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,087 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,848,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,609,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,002,000 after acquiring an additional 86,754 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 4,619,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,352,000 after acquiring an additional 951,530 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Synchrony Financial Company Profile
Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.
