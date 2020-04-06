Cfra Lowers Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to Strong Sell

Cfra lowered shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cfra currently has $11.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $28.00.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stephens raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.09.

Shares of SYF traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.38. 5,899,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,287,486. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.68. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $38.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 19.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Synchrony Financial news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $125,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,047.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,340,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,379,000 after purchasing an additional 87,889 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,133,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,087 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,848,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,609,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,002,000 after acquiring an additional 86,754 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 4,619,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,352,000 after acquiring an additional 951,530 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

