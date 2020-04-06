Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Chewy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Nomura boosted their price target on Chewy from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Chewy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wedbush raised Chewy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.85.

Chewy stock opened at $33.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion and a PE ratio of -52.14. Chewy has a one year low of $20.62 and a one year high of $41.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.98 and a 200 day moving average of $27.55.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Chewy’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chewy will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 25,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $770,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,836.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Chewy by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

