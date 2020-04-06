Citigroup Increases J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $125.00

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $99.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on JBHT. Raymond James raised shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. J B Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.50.

NASDAQ:JBHT traded up $7.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.93. 1,204,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,600. J B Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $75.29 and a fifty-two week high of $122.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.80.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.17). J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Terrence D. Matthews sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $973,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,439 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,245.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David G. Mee sold 4,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total transaction of $545,896.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,418,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 9.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 210,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,300,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 12.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 56,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after buying an additional 6,333 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $381,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

