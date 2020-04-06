Citigroup Trims Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Target Price to $14.30

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $19.50 to $14.30 in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.50 to $21.50 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from to and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $47.30 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.31.

NYSE:HP traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.58. 1,446,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,038,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.09 and a beta of 2.08. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.10.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $614.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.29%.

In other news, insider Todd Willard Benson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.21 per share, with a total value of $202,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,292.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 726.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 907.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,169 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 555.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 54,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 46,554 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 429,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,515,000 after acquiring an additional 42,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

