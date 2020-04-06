Citigroup Trims Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Target Price to $1.90

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $2.50 to $1.90 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PTEN. Raymond James lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $2.75 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $1.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,100,437. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.91. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.38.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.03). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Patterson-UTI Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.16%.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.04 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,144,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,236.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Janeen S. Judah acquired 25,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.12 per share, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,620.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 384.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

