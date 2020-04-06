Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday.

CZWI traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $5.53. The company had a trading volume of 13,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,071. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.15. The company has a market cap of $62.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $12.75.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 7.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CZWI. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $308,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

