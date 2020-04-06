Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $124.00 to $155.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the cloud computing company’s stock.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra cut shares of Citrix Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.64.

CTXS stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.33. 2,793,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,469,074. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.10. Citrix Systems has a 1 year low of $90.28 and a 1 year high of $146.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.38.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 84.34%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

In other news, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 1,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total value of $135,499.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,527.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total transaction of $29,502.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,375.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,067 shares of company stock valued at $7,740,414 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,130 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Citrix Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in Citrix Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 12,151 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Citrix Systems by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Citrix Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,444 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

