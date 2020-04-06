CoinEx Token One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.98 Million (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One CoinEx Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded 33.1% higher against the dollar. CoinEx Token has a market capitalization of $7.44 million and $1.98 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CoinEx Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014662 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $176.38 or 0.02577932 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 115% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00200912 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00047578 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000645 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033668 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token was first traded on July 9th, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,842,177,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,355,847 tokens. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom . The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.com

CoinEx Token Token Trading

CoinEx Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinEx Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinEx Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.