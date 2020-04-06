Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) Given $13.50 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating. Colony Credit Real Estate’s rating score has improved by 33.3% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $13.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Colony Credit Real Estate an industry rank of 86 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Colony Credit Real Estate alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Colony Credit Real Estate from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

CLNC stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.99. 1,069,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,242. Colony Credit Real Estate has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $16.36. The company has a market capitalization of $460.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.50 million. Colony Credit Real Estate had a positive return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 424.37%. Equities analysts predict that Colony Credit Real Estate will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 40.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Colony Credit Real Estate’s payout ratio is -333.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 1,940.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,176,000. 29.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Colony Credit Real Estate

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colony Credit Real Estate (CLNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.