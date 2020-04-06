Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

CXP has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Columbia Property Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.83.

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

CXP stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,521,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,823. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.14 and a beta of 1.21. Columbia Property Trust has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $23.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.82.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.16). Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $68.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Columbia Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

In other Columbia Property Trust news, EVP Kevin A. Hoover bought 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.51 per share, with a total value of $52,677.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Francis X. Jr. Wentworth bought 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $104,451.30. Insiders purchased a total of 54,754 shares of company stock worth $667,034 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 3,734.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 791,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,739,000 after acquiring an additional 770,823 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,569,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,636,000 after acquiring an additional 52,356 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 463,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after buying an additional 43,961 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.