Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Receives Overweight Rating from KeyCorp

KeyCorp reissued their overweight rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. KeyCorp currently has a $24.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $35.00.

CTB has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Shares of NYSE:CTB traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,785. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $853.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.04. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $33.35.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $750.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.18 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTB. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 351.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 29,438 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 22,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

