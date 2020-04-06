Cream Market Cap Tops $15,123.12 (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Cream has a total market capitalization of $15,123.12 and $1.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, BiteBTC and Cryptohub. During the last week, Cream has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cream alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.63 or 0.00988518 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047171 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00030555 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00172925 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007208 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000430 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00067035 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Cream

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology

Buying and Selling Cream

Cream can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, YoBit, Cryptopia and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.