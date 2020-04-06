Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut Cryolife from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. First Analysis cut Cryolife from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cryolife from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.40.

Shares of CRY traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,114. Cryolife has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $643.67 million, a P/E ratio of 426.61, a PEG ratio of 58.82 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Cryolife had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $69.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.95 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cryolife will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jean F. Holloway sold 8,458 shares of Cryolife stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $253,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRY. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Cryolife by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,018,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,595,000 after acquiring an additional 267,237 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Cryolife by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,539,587 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,707,000 after acquiring an additional 243,467 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cryolife by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 709,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,211,000 after acquiring an additional 161,059 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Cryolife by 180.2% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 171,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 109,986 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Cryolife by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,301,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,260,000 after acquiring an additional 102,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

About Cryolife

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

