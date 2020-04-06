Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) PT Lowered to $29.00

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 69.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Cryolife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, First Analysis downgraded Cryolife from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Shares of NYSE:CRY traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $17.06. 329,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,114. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.42. Cryolife has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.67 million, a P/E ratio of 426.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 58.82 and a beta of 1.21.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Cryolife had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $69.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.95 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cryolife will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cryolife news, VP Jean F. Holloway sold 8,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $253,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,019,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Cryolife by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,747,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,336,000 after acquiring an additional 43,884 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Cryolife by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,539,587 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,707,000 after purchasing an additional 243,467 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cryolife by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,301,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,260,000 after buying an additional 102,513 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Cryolife by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,018,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,595,000 after buying an additional 267,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cryolife by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 709,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,211,000 after acquiring an additional 161,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

