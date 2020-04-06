CryptoSoul Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoSoul token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Mercatox. CryptoSoul has a market cap of $28,225.49 and approximately $50.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014651 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.50 or 0.02579756 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 115.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00201312 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00047655 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000645 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033674 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

CryptoSoul’s total supply is 276,413,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 237,830,899 tokens. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

