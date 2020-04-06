CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on CubeSmart from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CubeSmart from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America lowered CubeSmart from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.57.

Shares of CubeSmart stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,064,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.38. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $36.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.82 and a 200 day moving average of $31.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $801,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,928,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,704,000 after buying an additional 372,744 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the third quarter worth $80,499,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 17,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,546,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

