D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $45.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $54.00.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised D. R. Horton to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.21.
Shares of DHI stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.14. 6,684,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,363,831. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.79 and its 200-day moving average is $52.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.13 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.31. D. R. Horton has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $62.54.
In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $51,295.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,616.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $459,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,632.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,110 shares of company stock valued at $788,887 over the last quarter. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 11,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About D. R. Horton
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.
Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve
Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.