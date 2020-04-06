D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $45.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $54.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised D. R. Horton to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.21.

Shares of DHI stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.14. 6,684,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,363,831. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.79 and its 200-day moving average is $52.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.13 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.31. D. R. Horton has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $62.54.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that D. R. Horton will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $51,295.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,616.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $459,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,632.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,110 shares of company stock valued at $788,887 over the last quarter. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 11,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

