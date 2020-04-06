Daiwa Capital Markets Lowers LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) to Neutral

Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $28.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $55.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of LYFT in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating on shares of LYFT in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of LYFT from $54.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of LYFT to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of LYFT in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.64.

LYFT traded up $3.73 on Thursday, reaching $25.73. 9,513,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,789,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48. LYFT has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $74.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.08.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.49 million. LYFT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 167.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LYFT will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $609,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $87,290.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,722 shares of company stock valued at $951,261.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of LYFT by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,686,898 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,836,390,000 after purchasing an additional 25,416,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LYFT during the 4th quarter worth about $166,444,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of LYFT by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,684,762 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $158,519,000 after purchasing an additional 171,421 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of LYFT by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,249,242 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $139,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of LYFT by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,704,407 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $116,343,000 after purchasing an additional 351,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

