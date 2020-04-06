Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Lowered to Market Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Wolfe Research currently has $154.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DHR. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $164.65.

DHR stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $135.15. 2,448,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,212,817. The firm has a market cap of $95.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.27. Danaher has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $169.19.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $4,225,265.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,478.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald J. Ehrlich sold 6,014 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.13, for a total transaction of $981,063.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,217 shares in the company, valued at $21,079,169.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,385 shares of company stock worth $48,153,397 over the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $1,095,974,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,296,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $812,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,841 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,210,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $799,731,000 after acquiring an additional 592,810 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,030,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,651,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $253,402,000 after purchasing an additional 382,882 shares in the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

