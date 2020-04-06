Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Strong-Buy”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has $65.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DRI. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup restated an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $126.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.77.

DRI stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.48. 3,639,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,950,973. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.41. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $89,636.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

