Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DENN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Denny’s from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Denny’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.36.

DENN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.78. The stock had a trading volume of 919,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,055. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00. Denny’s has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $23.88.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Denny’s had a net margin of 21.69% and a negative return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $113.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.17 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Denny’s will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Christopher D. Bode sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $680,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,308.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after buying an additional 1,211,020 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,887,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,526,000 after buying an additional 553,094 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Denny’s by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,291,727 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,680,000 after purchasing an additional 44,271 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Denny’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,033,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Denny’s by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 550,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,944,000 after purchasing an additional 24,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

