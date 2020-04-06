Deutsche Bank Trims Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Target Price to $100.00

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TD Securities cut shares of Franco Nevada from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franco Nevada from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Franco Nevada currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.80.

NYSE:FNV traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.57. The stock had a trading volume of 62,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,527. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.86, a P/E/G ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.77. Franco Nevada has a 52 week low of $69.16 and a 52 week high of $122.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.03 million. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 7.01%. Franco Nevada’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franco Nevada will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco Nevada in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franco Nevada in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco Nevada in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

