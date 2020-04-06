Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Cleveland Research

Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dollar General from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $169.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Dollar General from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $168.27.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG stock traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $162.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,733,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,964,192. The company has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.38. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $116.15 and a 12-month high of $167.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.64.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar General will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 244.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.