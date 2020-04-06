DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $117.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $153.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.54.

NYSE DTE traded down $2.04 on Thursday, hitting $87.13. 1,815,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,498,441. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.59. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $135.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $1.013 dividend. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total transaction of $242,892.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,616,647.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in DTE Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in DTE Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,873,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,322,038,000 after buying an additional 246,272 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in DTE Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

